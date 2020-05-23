UrduPoint.com
US Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty Sign Of Country's Cold War Mindset - Beijing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:59 AM

Beijing expresses regret over the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, as this will have a negative impact on international arms control, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, adding that the move is another sign of the US "Cold War mindset."

On Thursday,�Washington announced it was leaving the Open Skies Treaty, which allows signatories to conduct military surveillance flights over each other's territory, citing Russia's alleged violations as a pretext, with the decision entering into force in six months. At the same time, US President Donald Trump is not ruling out the revival of the treaty or its replacement with a new deal

"China deeply regrets the US insistence on withdrawing from the Treaty on Open Skies regardless of opposition from the international community.

This decision, following the US practice of walking away from international commitments in recent years, is just another proof of its entrenched Cold-War mindset, pursuits of 'American First' and unilateralism, and contempt of international commitments," Zhao said at a press conference.

The spokesman added that Washington's decision would contribute neither to maintaining mutual trust and transparency between regional countries nor to regional security and stability. In addition, the withdrawal will negatively affect the international arms control and disarmament process, the diplomat said.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 1992 and entered into force in 2002. The agreement allows all 34 countries that have ratified the treaty to conduct unarmed surveillance flights over one another.

