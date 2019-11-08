US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Agreement Causes Deep Regret - Russian Foreign Ministry

US President Donald Trump's decision on US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate is deeply regrettable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump's decision on US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate is deeply regrettable, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"The decision of the US president in this regard is deeply regrettable, the refusal of the state, which accounts for about 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, to participate in a universal international legal treaty can significantly limit the potential.

.. of international efforts to reduce the anthropogenic load on our planet's climate system," Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow.

"We would like to hope that the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement will not entail the refusal of the US administration to implement climate measures at the national level," she said.