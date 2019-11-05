US Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal Undermines Reached Agreements - Kremlin

Washington's pullout from the Paris Climate Agreement undermines the previously reached arrangements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, soon after the United States officially notified the United Nations about its intention to exit the landmark accord in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Washington's pullout from the Paris Climate Agreement undermines the previously reached arrangements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, soon after the United States officially notified the United Nations about its intention to exit the landmark accord in 2020.

"As for [US] withdrawal from the climate deal, it obviously undermines dramatically the agreement, because this is a country that leads in terms of emission, and it is certainly very difficult to discuss a climate agreement without the world's largest economy," Peskov told reporters.