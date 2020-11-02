US Withdrawal From WHO Undermines Assistance to Developing Countries - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The US exit from the World Health Organization (WHO) undermines its ability to help developing countries, Grigory Ustinov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's official responsible for the facilitation of international cooperation, said on Monday.

"The fact of the matter is that this organization's financial activity is also being undermined and thus this organization is losing the capacity to assist developing countries that are hardest-hit by the [COVID-19] pandemic because they have had not particularly developed or unstable health care systems and now they are being undermined even more," Ustinov said at the Soobschestvo (Community) forum in Moscow.

In early July, US President Donald Trump notified the United Nations about the US' withdrawal from the global health body. During the coronavirus pandemic, Trump emerged as a vociferous critic of the organization, accusing it of close ties with China, as well as a failure to implement necessary reforms.

The decision was widely panned both in the US and abroad as detrimental to international cooperation, especially at the time of a global health crisis.