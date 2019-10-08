WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United State is withdrawing up to 100 US special operators from northern Syria ahead of Turkey's expected military operation in the region, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"A small number of 50 to 100 special operators in the region...

this does not constitute a withdrawal from Syria," the official said on Monday. "We're talking about a small number of troops that will move to other bases within Syria. That orderly withdrawal is taking place now. Again, based on the information we have, the Turks are seriously considering or intent on a military operation in the region."