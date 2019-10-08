UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Withdrawal Taking Place Ahead Of Turkey's Expected Raid In Northern Syria - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 02:50 AM

US Withdrawal Taking Place Ahead of Turkey's Expected Raid in Northern Syria - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United State is withdrawing up to 100 US special operators from northern Syria ahead of Turkey's expected military operation in the region, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"A small number of 50 to 100 special operators in the region...

this does not constitute a withdrawal from Syria," the official said on Monday. "We're talking about a small number of troops that will move to other bases within Syria. That orderly withdrawal is taking place now. Again, based on the information we have, the Turks are seriously considering or intent on a military operation in the region."

Related Topics

Syria Turkey From

Recent Stories

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Arab Parliament delegat ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers, participant ..

3 hours ago

Sindh govt -Turkish company agree to work jointly ..

3 hours ago

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

3 hours ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.