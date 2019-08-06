UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Withdrawing From Arms Control Treaties To Ensure Global Superiority - Patrushev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:42 PM

US Withdrawing From Arms Control Treaties to Ensure Global Superiority - Patrushev

The United States, by withdrawing from arms control treaties, seeks to ensure its superiority, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The United States, by withdrawing from arms control treaties, seeks to ensure its superiority, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday.

Washington is pulling out of the treaties "to ensure its global superiority," Patrushev said in an interview with Russian media outlets.

"When these treaties work, then [the US] certainly does not have a clear superiority anywhere in the world. When these treaties do not work, it will place weapons anywhere, against any enemy it considers as such, and in any quantity, seeking superiority," he said.

Patrushev said the United States had not presented any proof of Russia's alleged violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, and refused to discuss its own violations.

He said Russia had pointed to the US that the UK and French nuclear arsenals should be taken into consideration in the new deal to replace the INF Treaty, but the US was not ready yet.

Patrushev said he believed the two countries' security services would expand cooperation.

"This cooperation is expanding and, I believe, will keep expanding," he said.

Related Topics

World Russia Nuclear United Kingdom United States Media From

Recent Stories

Murder accused granted post arrest bail

5 minutes ago

NH&MP speeds up digitalization of systems to faci ..

5 minutes ago

Four soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine grenade at ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed as oil tanker hit motorbike in Hyderaba ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to boost industrial sector: Utman ..

5 minutes ago

President, PM AJK discuss Kashmir issue with Speak ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.