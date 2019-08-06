US Withdrawing From Arms Control Treaties to Ensure Global Superiority - Patrushev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The United States, by withdrawing from arms control treaties, seeks to ensure its superiority, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday.

Washington is pulling out of the treaties "to ensure its global superiority," Patrushev said in an interview with Russian media outlets.

"When these treaties work, then [the US] certainly does not have a clear superiority anywhere in the world. When these treaties do not work, it will place weapons anywhere, against any enemy it considers as such, and in any quantity, seeking superiority," he said.

Patrushev said the United States had not presented any proof of Russia's alleged violations of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, and refused to discuss its own violations.

He said Russia had pointed to the US that the UK and French nuclear arsenals should be taken into consideration in the new deal to replace the INF Treaty, but the US was not ready yet.

Patrushev said he believed the two countries' security services would expand cooperation.

"This cooperation is expanding and, I believe, will keep expanding," he said.