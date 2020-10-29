US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-National Cooperation - Pompeo

The United States has stopped participating in the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Beijing on the establishment of a US- China Governors Forum to promote sub-national cooperation , Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has stopped participating in the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Beijing on the establishment of a US- China Governors Forum to promote sub-national cooperation , Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are discontinuing participation in the Memorandum of Understanding between the government of the United States of America and the Government of the People's Republic of China Concerning the Establishment of the US-China Governors Forum to Promote Sub-National Cooperation (MOU), signed on January 19, 2011," Pompeo said.

Pompeo noted that the MOU supported the creation of a US-China National Governors Forum, but the Chinese Peoples' Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) - a Beijing-based organization tasked with co-opting subnational governments - has sought to directly influence state and local leaders to promote China's global agenda.

CPAFFC's actions have undermined the Governors Forum's original well-intentioned purpose," Pompeo said.