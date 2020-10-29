UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Withdraws From Deal With China To Promote Sub-National Cooperation - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:17 AM

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-National Cooperation - Pompeo

The United States has stopped participating in the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Beijing on the establishment of a US- China Governors Forum to promote sub-national cooperation , Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The United States has stopped participating in the Memorandum of Understanding between Washington and Beijing on the establishment of a US- China Governors Forum to promote sub-national cooperation , Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are discontinuing participation in the Memorandum of Understanding between the government of the United States of America and the Government of the People's Republic of China Concerning the Establishment of the US-China Governors Forum to Promote Sub-National Cooperation (MOU), signed on January 19, 2011," Pompeo said.

Pompeo noted that the MOU supported the creation of a US-China National Governors Forum, but the Chinese Peoples' Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) - a Beijing-based organization tasked with co-opting subnational governments - has sought to directly influence state and local leaders to promote China's global agenda.

CPAFFC's actions have undermined the Governors Forum's original well-intentioned purpose," Pompeo said.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing United States January Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

4 minutes ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

1 hour ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

1 hour ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

1 hour ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

4 minutes ago

Over 5,300 UN Employees Contracted COVID-19 Global ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.