US withdraws nearly all remaining soldiers from Ukraine: Pentagon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States is withdrawing nearly all of its remaining soldiers from Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Saturday, as tensions soar over a possible Russian invasion of the eastern European country.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "has ordered the temporary repositioning of the 160 members of the Florida National Guard," who were in the country "advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.