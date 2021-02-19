UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Withdraws Trump's Administration Statements On Reimposing Iran Sanctions - Letter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Withdraws Trump's Administration Statements on Reimposing Iran Sanctions - Letter

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States withdrew the former Trump administration declaration of reimposing all United Nations sanction on Iran, US Acting Permanent Representative to the world body Richard Mills announced in a letter.

"I write to notify the Security Council, on behalf of my Government, that the United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council of August 20, 2020 (S/2020/815), August 21, 2020 (S/2020/822), and September 21, 2020 (S/2020/927)," Mills wrote to the UN Security Council president on Thursday.

On August 20, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the then UN Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani requesting that the 2015 nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism under UN Resolution 2231 be invoked.

A month later, Pompeo announced that all the previously scrapped UN sanctions against Iran were being reinstated.

Related Topics

Resolution World United Nations Iran Nuclear Trump United States August September 2015 2020 All Government Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Police dismiss &#039;murder video&# ..

2 hours ago

Islamic economy shaping future of global trade, pa ..

3 hours ago

EU Launches HERA Incubator Bloc But Still Struggle ..

3 hours ago

Should Spotify payments go to artists you actually ..

3 hours ago

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi seeks final OK to lea ..

3 hours ago

Nominations of 35 candidates for 11 Senate seats f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.