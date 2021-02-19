UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States withdrew the former Trump administration declaration of reimposing all United Nations sanction on Iran, US Acting Permanent Representative to the world body Richard Mills announced in a letter.

"I write to notify the Security Council, on behalf of my Government, that the United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council of August 20, 2020 (S/2020/815), August 21, 2020 (S/2020/822), and September 21, 2020 (S/2020/927)," Mills wrote to the UN Security Council president on Thursday.

On August 20, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the then UN Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani requesting that the 2015 nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism under UN Resolution 2231 be invoked.

A month later, Pompeo announced that all the previously scrapped UN sanctions against Iran were being reinstated.