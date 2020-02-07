US Withholding $30Mln Worth of US Arms, Ammo Sales to Ukraine for Unclear Reasons- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United States is withholding $30 million in arms and ammunition sales to Ukraine for reasons that are not quite clear, Buzzfeed news reported on Thursday citing officials from both countries familiar with the matter.

The report said a US official questioned senior Trump administration officials about the withholding of the arms and ammunition sales. The Trump administration explained that the potential sales are still being evaluated.

Two Ukrainian officials have suggested the delay may be because of Chinese efforts to purchase the Ukrainian aerospace company Motor Sich, the report said.

The United States is trying to block the sale due to national security concerns.

Five of the pending sales have been delayed for about a year and one of the sales has been held up for more than a year, the report said, noting that obtaining approval from the US government to conduct such sales takes at least two months.

The US Embassy in Kiev declined to comment on the issue and the White House and State Department did not respond to requests for comments, the report said.