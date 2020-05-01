US Withholds Data on Taliban Attacks to Support Afghan Talks - Pentagon

The United States withholds information on the Taliban attacks in Afghanistan as it may be detrimental to ongoing diplomatic efforts, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The United States withholds information on the Taliban attacks in Afghanistan as it may be detrimental to ongoing diplomatic efforts, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Friday.

"The decision was that the information was not going to be released as it is part of the diplomatic discussions with the Taliban and with the State Department and other parties in an effort to bring... [a] diplomatic solution," Hoffman said at a briefing. "The decision was that we are working toward the better solution and a better place for Afghanistan and sharing that information would not move the ball forward."

He added that the data will be released in the future and is not considered classified.

Hoffman admitted that the level of violence in Afghanistan remains "unacceptably high," though armed opposition refrains from attacking US and foreign coalition troops, targeting local forces instead.

"We are not pleased with the level of violence in Afghanistan.

The level of violence by the Taliban is unacceptably high. They have continued attacks on the ANDSF [Afghan National Defense and Security Forces]. We have continued to do territory defensive attacks to help defend our partners in the area," Hoffman said. "There have been no attacks on US forces or coalition forces in the area or major city attacks per the agreement. But at the same time the level of attacks is not conducive to a diplomatic solution and we hope to see that reduced."

Attacks by the Taliban continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US in Qatar in late February, which called for a reduction in violence in the country. The peace deal was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following a mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to begin.