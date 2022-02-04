UrduPoint.com

US Woman Accused Of Leading Female IS Wing Detained Until Further Proceedings - Judge

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) A US woman accused of leading an all-female battalion of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) will be detained prior to future court proceedings due to an inability to ensure her appearance or the safety of the community, Judge Ivan Davis said on Thursday.

Davis ordered Allison Fluke-Ekren detained while she awaits future legal proceedings in the case against her for allegedly leading an all-female wing of IS in Syria.

Fluke-Ekren, a 42-year old former resident of Kansas, is accused of recruiting new members for the terror group, training women and children in the use of automatic weapons and explosive suicide devices, and planning future attacks against US soil, according to the Justice Department.

Fluke-Ekren is also alleged to have provided other services and support to IS, including providing lodging to militants and translating speeches made by the terror group's leaders, the Justice Department said.

Charges of providing material support to a terrorist organization bring a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

