UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Woman Admits Retaining Secret Defense Information, Kidnapping - Justice Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Woman Admits Retaining Secret Defense Information, Kidnapping - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) A woman from the US state of West Virginia has admitted illegally retaining secret defense information and kidnapping her daughter to Mexico, the Department of Justice announced in a news release.

"Elizabeth Jo Shirley, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, has admitted to unlawfully retaining a document containing national defense information and committing international parental kidnapping, the Department of Justice announced," the release stated on Monday.

Shirley, 47, pleaded admitted to unlawfully retaining a National Security Agency (NSA) document containing information classified as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI), the release said.

In July 2019, Shirley took her six-year-old daughter to Mexico to contact Russian officials to request resettlement in a country that would not extradite her to the United States. Shirley took with her to Mexico national defense information, which she had unlawfully retained.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Russia Virginia United States Mexico July Women 2019 From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

2 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

4 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

5 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.