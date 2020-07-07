US Woman Admits Retaining Secret Defense Information, Kidnapping - Justice Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) A woman from the US state of West Virginia has admitted illegally retaining secret defense information and kidnapping her daughter to Mexico, the Department of Justice announced in a news release.

"Elizabeth Jo Shirley, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, has admitted to unlawfully retaining a document containing national defense information and committing international parental kidnapping, the Department of Justice announced," the release stated on Monday.

Shirley, 47, pleaded admitted to unlawfully retaining a National Security Agency (NSA) document containing information classified as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI), the release said.

In July 2019, Shirley took her six-year-old daughter to Mexico to contact Russian officials to request resettlement in a country that would not extradite her to the United States. Shirley took with her to Mexico national defense information, which she had unlawfully retained.