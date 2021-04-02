UrduPoint.com
US Woman Arrested For Joke About Gunman Attack On Factory - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

US Woman Arrested for Joke About Gunman Attack on Factory - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Police in the US state of Ohio have arrested a woman who made an April fool's day joke, claiming that a man who was fired from the factory where she works came there with a gun, local media reported on Friday.

According to CNN tv channel, Pamela Sisco was at her workplace when she decided to play pranks on her sister by sending her a message about a gunman walking around the manufacturing plant's premises. The sister called the police, saying she was afraid of responding to the message as it could show where her sister is hiding.

The sheriff's representative said that all available units arrived at the factory two minutes after the call. They checked the plant and did not find any threat.

Sisco, accused of the disruption of public services and creating panic, recognized that "she sent the text message to her sister as an 'April Fool's Joke,'" according to the the outlet, which adds that she can be sentenced to more than a year in prison.

