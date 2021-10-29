US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' released from prison

(@FahadShabbir)

Denpasar, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :An American woman convicted as a pregnant teenager of helping to kill her mother at an Indonesian luxury hotel was released from prison on Friday after six years behind bars.

In a case dubbed the 'suitcase murder', Heather Mack was handed a 10-year jail term in 2015 while her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer got 18 years for the murder of Chicago socialite Sheila von Wiese Mack on the holiday island of Bali.

Schaefer beat the 62-year-old victim to death with a fruit bowl during an argument at the five-star St. Regis resort.

The couple then stuffed the woman's body into a suitcase and tried to flee with it in a taxi, but quickly abandoned the blood-soaked luggage.

Mack, who was pregnant at the time of the crime, was found guilty on a lesser charge of assisting in the murder.

The 25-year-old was freed from Bali's Kerobokan prison on Friday, the head of its female section said, adding that Mack had been granted early release for good behaviour.

"When she was released, she was a bit shocked and emotional. She hesitated and was scared, but we cheered her up," said prison official Lili, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Sentence reductions are common in the Indonesian justice system.

Wearing sunglasses, Mack was rushed out of the prison and into a waiting van surrounded by media.

She said "Thank you, Indonesia" in the local language as she was driven away by immigration officials to await deportation back to the United States.