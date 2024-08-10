US Women Chase Record Basketball Gold Against France Team Lifted By 'love'
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The all-conquering US women's basketball team chase an historic eighth straight Olympic gold on Sunday against French opponents fuelled by the "love" of their fans.
The US women have won basketball gold at the past seven Olympic Games, starting at Atlanta in 1996.
An eighth straight triumph would give them the record for most consecutive gold medals in any team sport at the Olympic Games -- breaking a tie with the US men, who won seven basketball titles in a row from 1936 to 1968.
"I think the gold medal is the standard," US forward Alyssa Thomas said. "No matter where we are in the world, it's our goal and that's what we came here for."
It promises to be an emotional affair at Bercy Arena, where for the first time in Games history the men's and women's finals featured identical match-ups.
Delirious fans erupted in joy when France's women polished off European Champions Belgium in overtime in the semi-finals, Gabby Williams scoring nine of her 18 points in the extra session as the hosts rallied from a 17-point deficit.
"It's a love letter to our fans and supporters," said an ecstatic Williams, who won two US collegiate titles with the University of Connecticut and a EuroLeague Women championship with Sopron Basket in 2022.
Nevada-born, Williams qualifies to play for France through her mother, Therese, and she was part of the team that won bronze at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games three years ago.
Now France are back in the final for the first time since 2012, with a chance to grab the last gold medal of the Paris Games.
"The atmosphere has made us want to cry every single game," said Williams.
"What I love is our connection between us and our love for each other. If anything is going to bring gold, it is going to be that."
Whether it will be enough against a well-oiled US machine is another matter.
"We all understood, coming into this team, what our strengths were," said WNBA sharp-shooter Sabrina Ionescu.
"When we play, it looks effortless and easy, because we just make simple plays," she said.
"I love it because that's kind of the style that I play. Moving the ball, being able to play off it, on it."
Ionescu is also relishing the chance to play alongside the best in her league.
"There's not that many opportunities to play with the best players in the world, seeing how they play, and how to improve as a player as well," she said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
Greece orders thousands to evacuate as wildfires rage55 seconds ago
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency6 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results6 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate7 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia7 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result7 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway7 hours ago
-
Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics7 hours ago
-
Dashed dreams of migrant family on doomed Brazil flight7 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship scores7 hours ago
-
USA fend off France for women's Olympic basketball gold7 hours ago
-
Celtic maintain perfect start with win at Hibs7 hours ago