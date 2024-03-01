Open Menu

US Women Determined To Bounce Back In Gold Cup Quarters

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Was it more evidence that the rest of women's football has caught up?

Or another indication that a once-dominant team is in terminal decline?

Or maybe both?

Whatever the reason, the United States' 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup has left the Americans with everything to prove as the quarter-finals kick off this weekend.

The four-time world champions face Colombia in Los Angeles on Sunday in a game that would once have been seen as a formality for the host nation.

In 12 previous meetings against the South Americans, the US women have never lost, winning 10 times and drawing twice with a for and against goals aggregate of 38-2.

The most recent of those victories was a 3-0 friendly win last October, indicating that the US should be favorites for Sunday's clash at BMO Stadium.

But the jarring nature of Monday's defeat to Mexico -- only their second against 'El Tri' in 43 games -- has re-emphasized that the Americans can no longer take any opponent for granted.

"It shows how far the game is coming," was the verdict of US interim coach Twila Kilgore after watching her team struggle against a vibrant Mexico side.

"There's no easy games any more. And if we don't take care of business and we don't execute, this is to be expected."

The defeat came six months after the Americans suffered their earliest-ever exit at a World Cup, losing to Sweden in the last 16 in Australia last August.

Veteran striker Alex Morgan echoed Kilgore's analysis.

"The whole world is continuing to raise its level," Morgan said.

"Over the last five years or so you've just seen it. Ten years ago, 15 years ago, was way different with the scorelines than it is today.

"Teams are continuing to improve and evolve and can compete at the highest level. From the bottom to the top, there's just not that much of a gap anymore."

