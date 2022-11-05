UrduPoint.com

US Won't Be Able To Exhaust Russia By Arming Ukraine, Negotiated Solution Needed - Antonov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 04:10 AM

US Won't Be Able to Exhaust Russia by Arming Ukraine, Negotiated Solution Needed - Antonov

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The United States' efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict entirely on the battlefield will fail, as weapons supplies to Kiev won't be able to deplete Russia's military potential, Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

On Friday, the Pentagon announced a new $400 million package of security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total amount of US military aid committed to Kiev since January 2021 to $18.9 billion.

"In connection with the new decisions of the US administration on additional deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, I would like to emphasize that our so-called partners continue the wrong policy, thinking that the problem can be solved on the battlefield," Antonov said in response to Sputnik question. "More and more forces and resources are being spent, and now they are pulling up the armed forces to the Russian borders, the situation is extremely alarming."

Antonov noted that Russia is essentially fighting not with Ukrainians, but "with the entire united West, which is trying to undermine the foundations of the Russian state.

"

"(It is trying to) deplete us, drain all our economic and military resources, and create such a situation that Russia will never have the opportunity to talk on an equal footing with Western states in the international arena. Whatever the Americans do, we will achieve victory, we have no other way out and there is no doubt that our cause is just," he said.

"We need to think today not about pumping Kiev with additional weapons, but about how to find a negotiated solution. It is not possible to solve the problem completely on the battlefield," the diplomat said. "As long as the Americans feed the regime with their supplies, instructors, and train the Ukrainian military in martial arts based on NATO standards, the situation will worsen."

The ambassador suggested looking back at the history of the Caribbean crisis, when "the two states found the strength to take a step towards solving the problem."

