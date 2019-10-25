UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Won't Commit Ground Troops To Berlin-Proposed Safe Zone In Syria - Esper

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:06 PM

US Won't Commit Ground Troops to Berlin-Proposed Safe Zone in Syria - Esper

Berlin's idea to set up an internationally-controlled safe zone in Syria is worth considering but the United States will not send ground troops to take part in such a mission, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Berlin's idea to set up an internationally-controlled safe zone in Syria is worth considering but the United States will not send ground troops to take part in such a mission, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday.

"It's a proposal, I think, it deserves consideration. For many years, the United States has been talking about European partners and allies stepping up to address problems," Esper told a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

"But to be clear, it's not something that the United States intends to participate in, with regard to ground troops," he added.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Berlin United States

Recent Stories

Indian ban on Malaysian palm oil opens a window fo ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 12 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Zambia, Russia sign deal to waive visa requirement ..

3 minutes ago

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Sindh Chief Min ..

3 minutes ago

Chehlum procession, Chor chowk to remain closed o ..

10 minutes ago

Notification of Muhammad Ali Shah cancelled

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.