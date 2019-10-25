US Won't Commit Ground Troops To Berlin-Proposed Safe Zone In Syria - Esper
Berlin's idea to set up an internationally-controlled safe zone in Syria is worth considering but the United States will not send ground troops to take part in such a mission, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday
"It's a proposal, I think, it deserves consideration. For many years, the United States has been talking about European partners and allies stepping up to address problems," Esper told a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers.
"But to be clear, it's not something that the United States intends to participate in, with regard to ground troops," he added.