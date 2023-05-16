(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States will not go into default, but is unlikely to avoid serious economic issues and continue as a dynamic power with its ever-growing national debt, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal to raise the nation's debt limit and thus avert an unprecedented national default as early as June.

"They will increase the debt limit, I promise you. Americans are not going to default on its debt. They're not going to call up all the banks in the world and say, 'We're not going to pay you.' That's not going to happen ... They're going to pay their debts," Rogers said.

Rogers believes that the US government "may trick everybody" by acting like they're going to go into default, which is not the case.

"They might go down to the last minute, because they think that will help them negotiate," he said. "I don't know what they're trying to negotiate. Somebody's got to pay this debt. And you know, they don't want to pay it. So they may try to help their negotiating position."

But in the end, Rogers pointed out, the United States will just go deeper and deeper into debt.

"The debt limit is absurd.

America is the largest debtor nation in the history of the world, which is totally absurd and outrageous, and it's leading to the serious problems in the United States," he said. "No country in history has gotten this deep in debt and not had a serious problem before it was finished. So this is not good for the United States. They may extend the debt limit, may make renew the debt limit or something. But that just makes the situation worse."

Rogers said that the largest debtor nation in the history of the world cannot continue as a dynamic and forceful strong power.

"It is not good being young in America in 2023, because the problems that my teenage children have - when they get older and older - are going to be hard. Because America is so deep in debt and it's getting worse ... It's not good to be a young American because somebody's got to pay this debt. I'm not gonna pay it, I'm gonna be gone. But my poor teenage children are gonna inherit great problems," the investor said.

The Congressional Budget Office warned on Friday that the United States faced a "significant risk" of defaulting within the first two weeks of June if lawmakers fail to increase the amount of debt the country is legally allowed to take on.