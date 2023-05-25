UrduPoint.com

US Won't Hesitate To Sanction Any Nation Helping Sidestep Sanctions - NSC Russia Director

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 08:23 PM

US Won't Hesitate to Sanction Any Nation Helping Sidestep Sanctions - NSC Russia Director

The United States is determined to sanction any nation that helps Russia circumvent sanctions, Nicholas Berliner, senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the US National Security Council, said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The United States is determined to sanction any nation that helps Russia circumvent sanctions, Nicholas Berliner, senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the US National Security Council, said on Wednesday.

"We won't hesitate to move against entities no matter which country they're from, that helped Russia wage this war, or helped it circumvent these sanctions," Berliner said at the 7th Annual Trans-Caspian Forum. "We hope to see that all states and jurisdictions and the economies take active steps to protect themselves and the banking sectors from being used for evasion and backfill activity.

"

In April, senior US officials, including Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson and Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg, visited Central Europe and Central Asia with a focus on countering sanctions evasion.

Nelson went to Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany from April 16-22. Rosenberg traveled to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from April 23-28.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Germany Nelson Austria Italy United States Switzerland Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan February April All From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

11 minutes ago
 Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before ..

Hajj pilgrims must meet several conditions before and after arrival in Saudi Ara ..

1 minute ago
 Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high ..

Govt-run BoAJK's remittances jumps to record high of Rs. 6.76 b

1 minute ago
 Sindh Cabinet okays building of 6500 houses for Nu ..

Sindh Cabinet okays building of 6500 houses for Nullah affected people of Karach ..

1 minute ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah, Council of Arab Economic Unit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah, Council of Arab Economic Unity discuss upgrading Arab exhib ..

26 minutes ago
 US Jobless Claims Up Slightly After Previous Week' ..

US Jobless Claims Up Slightly After Previous Week's Cut, Complicating Fed's Task

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.