WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The United States is determined to sanction any nation that helps Russia circumvent sanctions, Nicholas Berliner, senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the US National Security Council, said on Wednesday.

"We won't hesitate to move against entities no matter which country they're from, that helped Russia wage this war, or helped it circumvent these sanctions," Berliner said at the 7th Annual Trans-Caspian Forum. "We hope to see that all states and jurisdictions and the economies take active steps to protect themselves and the banking sectors from being used for evasion and backfill activity.

In April, senior US officials, including Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson and Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg, visited Central Europe and Central Asia with a focus on countering sanctions evasion.

Nelson went to Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Germany from April 16-22. Rosenberg traveled to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan from April 23-28.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.