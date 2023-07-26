The United States will not hesitate to take targeted actions against China to defend its national security interests, Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The United States will not hesitate to take targeted actions against China to defend its national security interests, Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs Jay Shambaugh said on Wednesday.

"(T)he United States will not hesitate to take targeted actions to secure our national security interests and those of our allies and partners, and we will protect human rights. Our Administration has clearly communicated our serious concerns to the PRC. When necessary, we will use a suite of tools to achieve our national security goals," Shambaugh said in a testimony prepared for delivery before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.