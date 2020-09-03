UrduPoint.com
US Won't Legitimize 'electoral Fraud' In Venezuela: Pompeo

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:16 PM

US won't legitimize 'electoral fraud' in Venezuela: Pompeo

The United States will not contribute to "legitimizing yet another electoral fraud" in Venezuela, top diplomat Mike Pompeo said Thursday, after Nicolas Maduro's government invited the UN and the EU to monitor December parliamentary elections

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The United States will not contribute to "legitimizing yet another electoral fraud" in Venezuela, top diplomat Mike Pompeo said Thursday, after Nicolas Maduro's government invited the UN and the EU to monitor December parliamentary elections.

The US Secretary of State urged "all democratic actors, both within and outside of Venezuela, to continue to insist on the necessary, internationally accepted conditions for free and fair elections." "We, and our democratic partners in Venezuela and the international community, will not contribute to legitimizing yet another electoral fraud carried out by the Maduro regime," he said in a statement.

The US and some 50 other countries view Maduro's previous election victory as fraudulent and demand the restoration of democracy in the South American country.

Pompeo told reporters Wednesday that 34 countries have called for a transitional government in Venezuela to ensure transparent elections.

On Thursday he said conditions for free and fair elections "do not exist in Venezuela."

