Open Menu

US Won't Need To Change Air Composition In Syria Amid Incidents With Russians - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Won't Need to Change Air Composition in Syria Amid Incidents With Russians - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States is not going to change its air force composition in the skies over Syria following a number of incidents with Russian jets, Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II said on Thursday.

"The short answer would be no," Sims said when asked whether the Pentagon intends to change its air composition in Syria amid the incidents.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Pentagon Douglas United States

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

50 minutes ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

1 hour ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

1 hour ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

1 hour ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

1 hour ago
Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

1 hour ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

1 hour ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

1 hour ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

1 hour ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

1 hour ago
 Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam f ..

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam for Meetings on Bilateral Ties ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World