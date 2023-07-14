(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States is not going to change its air force composition in the skies over Syria following a number of incidents with Russian jets, Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II said on Thursday.

"The short answer would be no," Sims said when asked whether the Pentagon intends to change its air composition in Syria amid the incidents.