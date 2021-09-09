US Workforce Subject to Employer Vaccine Mandates Doubles in Past Month - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The percentage of workers in the United States who say their employer requires coronavirus vaccinations for all employees more than doubled in the past month, a new Gallup poll revealed on Thursday.

"Nineteen percent of US employees now say their employer has such a policy in order for them to return to the workplace, compared with 9 percent in the prior survey from July, and 6 percent or less before that," a press release explaining the poll said.

Fifty-five percent of employees, down from 62 percent in July, say their employer is encouraging but not requiring vaccinations, while 26 percent say their employer has not done either, the release added.

The latest results are from the August 16-22 COVID-19 tracking survey, based on web interviews with more than 1,800 US workers who are members of Gallup's nationally representative panel, according to the release.