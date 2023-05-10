UrduPoint.com

US Working Defense Industry At Level Unseen In Decades Amid Ukraine Conflict - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 07:33 PM

US Working Defense Industry at Level Unseen in Decades Amid Ukraine Conflict - Pentagon

The United States has mobilized its defense industry's capabilities at a level unseen in decades to provide Kiev with arms and weapons amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Department spokesman Jeff Jurgensen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States has mobilized its defense industry's capabilities at a level unseen in decades to provide Kiev with arms and weapons amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Department spokesman Jeff Jurgensen said on Wednesday.

The Ukraine conflict has led to the Pentagon "mobilising the defence industrial base in a way that we haven't seen in decades," Jurgensen was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

The US Defense Department had been looking for ways to diversify its defense industrial complex even before the start of the Ukraine conflict, but in January, the US government also started implementing a new strategy to attract smaller firms and help them compete for defense contracts, the spokesman said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Western countries, including the United States, have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Kiev United States January Government Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

DXB Snow Run&#039;s 4th edition to return to Ski D ..

DXB Snow Run&#039;s 4th edition to return to Ski Dubai on May 21

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#0 ..

Sharjah Police launches &#039;stay in your lane&#039; campaign

4 minutes ago
 Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in ..

Trudeau to Visit South Korea, Attend G7 Summit in Japan from May 16-21 - Office

1 minute ago
 US Consumer Prices Grow 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Prices Grow 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest Increase in 2 Years - La ..

15 seconds ago
 Indonesia's President Warns ASEAN of EU, US Financ ..

Indonesia's President Warns ASEAN of EU, US Financial Institutions' Possible Col ..

17 seconds ago
 Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakist ..

Moscow Says Closely Monitoring Situation in Pakistan After Arrest of Former Prim ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.