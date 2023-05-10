US Working Defense Industry at Level Unseen in Decades Amid Ukraine Conflict - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States has mobilized its defense industry's capabilities at a level unseen in decades to provide Kiev with arms and weapons amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Department spokesman Jeff Jurgensen said on Wednesday.

The Ukraine conflict has led to the Pentagon "mobilising the defence industrial base in a way that we haven't seen in decades," Jurgensen was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

The US Defense Department had been looking for ways to diversify its defense industrial complex even before the start of the Ukraine conflict, but in January, the US government also started implementing a new strategy to attract smaller firms and help them compete for defense contracts, the spokesman said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Western countries, including the United States, have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.