US 'Working Hard' On New Syria Sanctions In Line With Caesar Act - Special Representative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

US 'Working Hard' on New Syria Sanctions in Line With Caesar Act - Special Representative

The United States is working on the additional packages of sanctions against Damascus in line with the Caesar Act that entered into force in mid-June, James Jeffrey, US special representative for Syria engagement, said at a press briefing on Tuesday, asked when new packages of sanctions could be announced

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The United States is working on the additional packages of sanctions against Damascus in line with the Caesar Act that entered into force in mid-June, James Jeffrey, US special representative for Syria engagement, said at a press briefing on Tuesday, asked when new packages of sanctions could be announced.

"We are working very hard to come up with additional packages that we can announce. I can't give you a date, but we are working very hard, we believe it's very important to give the pressure on the regime," Jeffrey said.

