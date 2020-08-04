UrduPoint.com
US 'Working Hard' To Oust Maduro By End Of Year - Envoy Abrams

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

US 'Working Hard' to Oust Maduro by End of Year - Envoy Abrams

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States is working hard to force Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro out of office in 2020, Special Representative Elliott Abrams said in a Senate Hearing on Tuesday.

"We obviously hope he does not survive the year... We are working hard to make that happen," Abrams said.

For that to occur, he added, the Venezuelan people must reject the outcome of the upcoming election, with the support of the United States and nearly 60 other countries, as a complete fraud.

Parliamentary elections in Venezuela will be held on December 6.

Abrams said the US must also impose more sanctions and prevent the relationship between Iran and Venezuela from growing.

The previous parliamentary elections were held in Venezuela in 2015, the powers of the current convocation of the National Assembly expire in December 2020. However, the country's president, Nicolas Maduro, more than once last year suggested holding early elections to the National Assembly, which from January 2019 to January 2020 was headed by opposition leader Juan Guaido.

