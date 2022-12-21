UrduPoint.com

US Working 'in Lockstep' With Zelenskyy To Ensure Security During His Visit - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 07:40 PM

The Biden administration was heavily involved in security arrangements for Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the United States, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We are working in lockstep with him (Zelenskyy) and his staff to make sure that he can make this trip safely � both coming to the US and going back � and we are going to continue to support his travel requirements," Kirby told CNN.

CNN, citing a senior administration official, also reported that a US military aircraft was involved in transporting Zelenskyy to Washington.

Kirby said that the decision to visit Washington was ultimately up to Zelenskyy, who concluded that the security measures were adequate.

Zelenskyy is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon before delivering an address to a joint session of the US Congress later in the evening, according to US officials.

