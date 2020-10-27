UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Working On Air-Launched Hypersonic Scramjet For Navy - Senior Pentagon Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Working on Air-Launched Hypersonic Scramjet for Navy - Senior Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Department of Defense is already working on a an air-launched hypersonic scramjet cruise missile to be fired from US Navy F/A-18 aircraft, Joint Hypersonics Transition Office Director Gillian Bussey told a telephone press conference.

"We are working on an option for the Navy that is compatible for an F-18 operating off an aircraft carrier," Bussey said on Monday. "We have a contract with Boeing to mature a dual mode scramjet design. AFRL [Air Force Research Laboratory] is a program manager on this effort. Boeing is cooperating with Aerojet Rocketdyne," Bussey said on Monday.

Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Mark Lewis said the Defense Department had set itself a target date of 2028 to deliver operational hypersonic weapons to the US armed forces.

"We want to go as quickly as we can. [The] 2028 delivery of new capabilities is a line in the sand. ... We do believe we are in a bit of a race right now," Lewis said.

Bussey said the Defense Department's hypersonics development program was giving priority to producing the necessary materials and manufacturing capabilities as well as developing the air-breathing propulsion units necessary for the new hypersonic systems.

Related Topics

From Race

Recent Stories

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

1 hour ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

2 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

2 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

4 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

4 hours ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.