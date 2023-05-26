US Working on Biosecurity While Studying Area-Endemic Pathogens - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States is improving methods of biological protection of its military personnel, while simultaneously studying pathogens of particularly dangerous diseases typical for specific areas, Lt. Gen.

Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said.

"I will remind you that in October 2022, the United States unveiled a national strategy to counter biological threats. The document has a doctrinal nature and defines biological risk management as the US's vital priority," Kirillov told a briefing.