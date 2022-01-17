US Working on Contingency Plans With Allies in Case Iran Nuclear Talks Collapse - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The United States is coordinating with Israel and EU allies negotiating Iran's return to the nuclear deal to prepare for a scenario where the talks fail, the White House national security advisor said on Sunday.

Jake Sullivan told CBS show "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration was determined to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon but he said they considered diplomacy the best way forward.

"But as you said and as the secretary of state has said, time is running short, and I was in Israel at the end of last month coordinating on the possibility that diplomacy does not proceed," he told the CBS anchor.

Sullivan went on to say that the US was "working closely with our European allies and partners on this as well, and we will find a way forward." He also called the previous administration's decision to pull out of the 2015 pact a "catastrophic mistake."