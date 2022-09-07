US Working on Initiatives to Broaden, Strengthen Trade Ties With Taiwan - Senior Official

The US government is working on several initiatives to strengthen and broaden trade relations with Taiwan, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The US government is working on several initiatives to strengthen and broaden trade relations with Taiwan, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday.

"We are working here at the Commerce Department on some critical supply chain issues that run right through Taiwan and there are other initiatives that we're working on that will likely give us opportunities to broaden and strengthen our economic relationships with Taiwan," the official said during a conference call with reporters.