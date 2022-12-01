US Working on Reducing Former Soviet Dependencies on Russia -Russian Ambassador Nominee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The United States is currently working on reducing the dependency that some of the other former Soviet nations have on Russia, Biden's nominee for Russian Ambassador, Lynne Tracy, said during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"What I've been seeing and hearing since Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a sense of real concern among other former Soviet countries about the future of their independence and sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Tracy said when asked about the US's stance on Armenia. "The United States and our media, with the support of Congress has thankfully been able to work on reducing some of those dependencies."

The United States is having important conversations about how the US can be helpful to Armenia as it continues to seek a more democratic and secure future, Tracy also said.