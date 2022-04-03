US Working On Strengthening Sanctions Against Russia Every Day - Blinken
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The United States is strengthening sanctions against Russia over Ukraine with new measures being evaluated every day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.
Speaking at CNN's State of the Union show aired on Sunday, Blinken said that Washington was coordinating sanctions with Europeans and allies around the world.