WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The Biden administration is working to clarify Turkish President' Recep Erdogan's comments in opposition to Sweden or Finland joining NATO, US Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Friday.

"We're working to clarify Turkey's position," Donfried said.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said Turkey cannot view favorably the accession of Finland or Sweden to NATO and added that the Scandinavian countries are too soft on terrorism. Erdogan also referenced Turkey's discontent with Greece's participation in NATO military activities starting in 1980, calling it a mistake that should not be repeated.