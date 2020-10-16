UrduPoint.com
US Working To Create International Protocols To Restore Safe Travel Amid Pandemic - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The United States is working on establishing international rules to restore international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview with Paul W. Smith of The Paul W. Smith Show on WJR Detroit on Thursday.

"We're working to create a set of international protocols so that we can do the right thing, make sure people stay safe and healthy, but make sure also that people can do the things they need to do to take care of their families and their businesses," Pompeo said.

US airlines continue to crisscross the nation with a surfeit of empty seats while some international flights are nearly empty. Congress required that airlines continue servicing existing routes as a condition to receive $25 billion in grants under the CARES Act.

The global airline industry is among the worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic as most countries were forced to shut borders and ground flights to curb the contagion.

