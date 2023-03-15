UrduPoint.com

US Working To Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs To Curb Russian Influence - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 09:36 PM

US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Curb Russian Influence - State Dept.

The US State Department said on Wednesday that it was working with Brazil to reduce its need for external supplies of fertilizer in order to curb Russian influence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The US State Department said on Wednesday that it was working with Brazil to reduce its need for external supplies of fertilizer in order to curb Russian influence.

"We work with (Brazil) and others on looking at alternatives to the types of fertilizer imported from Russia, whether it be seeds that require less fertilizer, whether it be different types of fertilizers," Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

He added that "We believe that severing or reducing that need for outside fertilizer is an important way of strengthening Brazil and limiting the influence of Russia on Brazil."

Russia is Brazil's largest supplier of fertilizer. About 25% of the country's imports were sourced from Russia in 2021.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Russia Brazil From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

17 minutes ago
 Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action aga ..

Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action against hoarders during Ramazan

3 minutes ago
 Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - ..

Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parlia ..

Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parliamentary Committee

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 3 Bosnians for Corruption, Underminin ..

US Sanctions 3 Bosnians for Corruption, Undermining Stability - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.