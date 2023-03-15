The US State Department said on Wednesday that it was working with Brazil to reduce its need for external supplies of fertilizer in order to curb Russian influence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The US State Department said on Wednesday that it was working with Brazil to reduce its need for external supplies of fertilizer in order to curb Russian influence.

"We work with (Brazil) and others on looking at alternatives to the types of fertilizer imported from Russia, whether it be seeds that require less fertilizer, whether it be different types of fertilizers," Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

He added that "We believe that severing or reducing that need for outside fertilizer is an important way of strengthening Brazil and limiting the influence of Russia on Brazil."

Russia is Brazil's largest supplier of fertilizer. About 25% of the country's imports were sourced from Russia in 2021.