UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Working To End America's Wars In Middle East - Trump State Of Union Excerpt

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:50 AM

US Working to End America's Wars in Middle East - Trump State of Union Excerpt

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The US Administration is working towards ending all the American wars in the middle East, according to speech excerpts released by the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"As we defend American lives, we are working to END America's wars in the Middle East," Trump said Tuesday.

Related Topics

White House Trump Middle East All

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

6 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

6 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

7 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

7 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.