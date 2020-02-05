US Working To End America's Wars In Middle East - Trump State Of Union Excerpt
Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The US Administration is working towards ending all the American wars in the middle East, according to speech excerpts released by the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
"As we defend American lives, we are working to END America's wars in the Middle East," Trump said Tuesday.