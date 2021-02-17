US Working to End War in Yemen, Supply Aid - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) New US double-track policies in Yemen combine a diplomatic push to end the war in that country with efforts to bring humanitarian aid to its people, US Special Envoy Timothy Lenderking told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will pursue a dual-track approach to build international support to achieving a lasting political solution while bringing humanitarian relief to the Yemeni people," Lenderking said during a daily press briefing at the State Department.

Lenderking reiterated that the United States under Biden's administration seeks to maintain its status of being the largest humanitarian donor to Yemen, but also works with all relevant stakeholders to reach a ceasefire and kickstart the process for a negotiated settlement.

"We are also prioritizing diplomacy. We maintain that political solution that brings the parties together is the only way to bring lasting peace to Yemen and lasting relief to the people of Yemen.

We working now to energize international diplomatic efforts with our Gulf partners, the United Nations and others to create the right conditions for a ceasefire to push the parties toward an negotiated settlement to end the war in Yemen," Lenderking said.

President Joe Biden announced earlier that the war in Yemen must end, retracted US support for any offensive military operations in the country and revoked the Trump administration decision to blacklist the Houthis' opposition movement as a global terrorist group.

Yemen has been gripped by a civil war between the Yemeni government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement since 2014. The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states entered the conflict on the side of the government in 2015, after the Houthis made significant gains during the early days of clashes.