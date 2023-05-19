UrduPoint.com

US Working To Ensure It Could Replace Russian Uranium Supply - Energy Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States is working with allies to ensure it could move away from using Russian uranium for its fleet of nuclear reactors and find a reliable replacement for the material, US Energy Department Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Nuclear Energy Michael Goff said on Thursday.

"We're going to see how we can start making that move to get away from Russia, but also keep the existing fleet operating and providing power for us," Goff said during a panel discussion hosted by Politico. "So we've been working with our allies and partners on that for low enriched uranium to do that ... we are taking very focused actions to make sure that we replace that source of material. (Russia) They can't remain a long term supplier for us."

