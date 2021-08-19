US Working to Ensure Safe Passage to Airport for All - Deputy Secretary of State Sherman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US is currently working on trying to further ensure the safe passage of all categories of people wishing to leave Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban (banned in Russia), Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday during a press briefing.

"I will say that we are in discussions, trying to ensure that there is not only safe passage for American citizens, for diplomats of third countries and third-country nationals, but for everybody who is trying to get to the airport. That work is ongoing," Sherman said. "The Taliban has said it will not have reprisals, that it has established an amnesty, that the roads are open, that people can move."

Sherman said that so far the "track record is quite good" for Americans getting to the airport in Kabul and that the Taliban's commitment to safe passage for American citizens appears to be "solid."