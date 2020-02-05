US Working to 'Finally' End US War in Afghanistan, Bring Troops Home - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States is working to finally end its war in Afghanistan and bring American troops home, US President Donald Trump said during his State of the Union Address to Congress.

"In Afghanistan, the determination and valor of our warfighters has allowed us to make tremendous progress, and peace talks are underway.

.. We are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home," Trump said Tuesday night.