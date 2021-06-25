UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Working To Keep Strong Diplomatic Presence In Afghanistan - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:32 PM

US Working to Keep Strong Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan - Blinken

The United States is making efforts to sustain a strong diplomatic presence in Afgahnistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The United States is making efforts to sustain a strong diplomatic presence in Afgahnistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Even as we are withdrawing our forces from Afghanistan we are not disengaging from Afghanistan, to the contrary.

We are working very hard to sustain strong diplomatic presence not only our diplomatic presence but with partners to sustain many programs that we had in place, to support Afghanistan economically, development assistance, humanitarian assistance, assistance to the Afghan security forces," Blinken said at a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United States From

Recent Stories

Number of Russians Who Got 1st Component of COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Is Digital A New Way Of Charitable Giving In Pakis ..

20 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan reports 875 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

France says to 'act together' with US to pressure ..

2 minutes ago

US to Be in Coordination With EU on Arms Control D ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Authorized for Pregnant ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.