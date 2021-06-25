US Working to Keep Strong Diplomatic Presence in Afghanistan - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The United States is making efforts to sustain a strong diplomatic presence in Afgahnistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"Even as we are withdrawing our forces from Afghanistan we are not disengaging from Afghanistan, to the contrary.

We are working very hard to sustain strong diplomatic presence not only our diplomatic presence but with partners to sustain many programs that we had in place, to support Afghanistan economically, development assistance, humanitarian assistance, assistance to the Afghan security forces," Blinken said at a joint press conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.