US Working to Repatriate 2,000 Foreign Fighters, 2,000 Iraqis From Syria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The US-led coalition is working to return some 2,000 terrorist fighters as well as 2,000 Iraqi nationals currently detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to face accountability in their countries of origin, the US State Department acting Director of the Office of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS (banned in Russia) Patrick Worman said on Friday.

"The [US-led] coalition is working to ensure that 2000 foreign terrorist fighters and 2000 Iraqis in SDF custody are ultimately returned to their countries of origin and face accountability. US and coalition support to SDF detention is critical, but this should not be misunderstood to be the long-term solution.

Repatriation, then prosecution or rehabilitation as appropriate, is the only long-term solution for the non-Syrians," Worman said in a briefing.

The US diplomat also said that a total of about 10,000 captured Islamic State (banned in Russia) fighters are currently in SDF makeshift detention facilities while tens of thousands of women and children are still in humanitarian camps and being subject to significant security issues.

In May, Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker told Sputnik that the SDF still holds about 5,000 foreign terrorists in custody because no country wants to take them back.