US Working to Send $20Mln Worth of COVID-19 Medications to Brazil - White House

The United States is working to send $20 million worth of novel coronavirus medications to Brazil to help fulfill hospital shortages of supplies in the Latin American country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The United States is working to send $20 million worth of novel coronavirus medications to Brazil to help fulfill hospital shortages of supplies in the Latin American country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We are working to partner with the government of Brazil and the Pan American Health Organization to finalize access to $20 million worth of intubation medications needed to save Brazilian lives," Psaki said in a press briefing.

Moreover, Psaki said the US administration hopes to have 10 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available for global supply in the coming weeks, as well as an additional 50 million more available in the coming months.

Brazil comes second in terms of global death toll following the United States with more than 575,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.