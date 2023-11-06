Open Menu

US Working 'very Aggressively' To Get More Aid Into Gaza: Blinken

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

US working 'very aggressively' to get more aid into Gaza: Blinken

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Washington was working "very aggressively" to substantially expand the amount of aid reaching trapped civilians in Gaza.

Blinken held 2.5 hours of one-on-one talks in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan that focused on ways to relieve the humanitarian toll of the Israel-Hamas war.

"We are working, as I said, very aggressively on getting more humanitarian assistance into Gaza and we have very concrete ways of doing that," Blinken told reporters before boarding a plane for Japan.

"I think we will see in the days ahead that the assistance can expand in significant ways," he said without providing details.

Blinken was visiting Turkey following a whirlwind tour of the middle East during which he heard a chorus of Arab calls for an immediate ceasefire.

The top US diplomat said a "pause could help" ensure more aid reaches civilians.

"We know the deep concern here (in Turkey) for the terrible toll... in Gaza and its civilians, a concern that we share, that we are working on every single day. We engage the Israelis on the steps that they can take to minimise civilian casualties," Blinken said.

Related Topics

Turkey Washington Gaza Ankara Japan Middle East Share Top Arab

Recent Stories

Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Isr ..

Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Israel: Queen Rania

5 minutes ago
 Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterpris ..

Solangi lauds professionalism of Chinese enterprises working on CPEC

12 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll ..

Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza as death toll approaches 10,000

20 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health ..

Govt to ensure common man's access to basic health facilities: Caretaker PM

2 hours ago
 WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal H ..

WHO signs MoU with Pakistan to support Universal Health Coverage Program

3 hours ago
 A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

A new era for the NRMA Insurance ‘West Test’

5 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 38 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From World