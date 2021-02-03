UrduPoint.com
US Working 'Very Expeditiously' To Complete Review Of Russia's Activity - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:10 AM

US Working 'Very Expeditiously' to Complete Review of Russia's Activity - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence is working very expeditiously to complete the assessment of Russia's activities, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We are working on this review and I should say, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is working on this review very expeditiously," Price said.

More Stories From World

