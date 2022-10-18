US Working Very Hard to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

The United States is making every effort to secure an extension of the Black Sea grain deal, US Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States is making every effort to secure an extension of the Black Sea grain deal, US Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"We are working very hard on the extension of this agreement. I think there is evidence that that agreement has been good for Russia. And it has also been good for the world," Donfried told a briefing.