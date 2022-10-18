UrduPoint.com

US Working Very Hard To Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 08:15 PM

US Working Very Hard to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

The United States is making every effort to secure an extension of the Black Sea grain deal, US Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States is making every effort to secure an extension of the Black Sea grain deal, US Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"We are working very hard on the extension of this agreement. I think there is evidence that that agreement has been good for Russia. And it has also been good for the world," Donfried told a briefing.

Related Topics

World Russia United States Agreement

Recent Stories

US to Sanction Any Country That Provides Military ..

US to Sanction Any Country That Provides Military Assistance to Russia - State D ..

34 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Falling 16% to 4-Month Low B ..

Gas Futures in Europe Falling 16% to 4-Month Low Below $1,100 Per Thousand Cubic ..

44 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

52 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves expansion of advanced power meter ..

Cabinet approves expansion of advanced power metering project to overcome line l ..

52 minutes ago
 Zafer Hayat appointed as new principal of UoS Agri ..

Zafer Hayat appointed as new principal of UoS Agricultural College

52 minutes ago
 Adeyemo to Push for Price Cap on Russian Oil at AP ..

Adeyemo to Push for Price Cap on Russian Oil at APEC Ministerial in Thailand - T ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.