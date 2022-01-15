UrduPoint.com

US 'Working Vibrantly' On Laser Weapons In Mideast Amid UAV Activity - CENTCOM Admiral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 05:00 AM

US 'Working Vibrantly' on Laser Weapons in Mideast Amid UAV Activity - CENTCOM Admiral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The US Navy is working on laser weapons in the middle East to counteract a significant upsurge in Iran's deployment and use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the region, top Central Command (CENTCOM) naval officer and US Fifth Fleet commander Vice Adm. Bradley Cooper said.

"There is a growth in the missile defense force and in cruise missiles and Iranian UAVs and the proliferation of those UAVs throughout the region," Cooper told a conference at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Friday. "There has been a dramatic uptick in the UAD activity in the region: it is significantly different."

In response, the Fifth Fleet is deploying and developing the use of laser, or directed energy weapons on its warships in the region, Cooper said, adding that he was not going to reveal any details of the work.

The US Navy is developing "laser weapons on warships in the region. This is an area we are working on pretty vibrantly. For understandable reasons, I am not going to talk about it," Cooper said.

Starting in September of 2021, the Fifth Fleet had activated Task Force 59 as its unmanned vehicles and intelligence task force task force in the region operated out of Bahrain and Jordan and the operation had already "exceeded our every expectation" with unmanned sea vehicles launched out of the port of Akaba at the southwestern tip of Jordan capable of functioning for up to 33 days at a time, Cooper added.

Related Topics

Iran Vehicles Bahrain Middle East Bradley Cooper September Top

Recent Stories

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Af ..

Iceland Ready to Receive Another Group of 35-70 Afghan Refugees - Government

5 hours ago
 Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Time ..

Deployment of CSTO Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan Timely - CSTO Chief

5 hours ago
 UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Norther ..

UN Food Agency About to Halt Assistance to Northern Ethiopia Due to Heavy Fighti ..

5 hours ago
 US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to De ..

US Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud Federal Government - Jus ..

5 hours ago
 US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch a ..

US Not Ready to Classify N. Korea Missile Launch as Hypersonic, Still Assessing ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death o ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death of mother of Dr Noshina

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.