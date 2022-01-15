US 'Working Vibrantly' on Laser Weapons in Mideast Amid UAV Activity - CENTCOM Admiral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The US Navy is working on laser weapons in the middle East to counteract a significant upsurge in Iran's deployment and use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the region, top Central Command (CENTCOM) naval officer and US Fifth Fleet commander Vice Adm. Bradley Cooper said.

"There is a growth in the missile defense force and in cruise missiles and Iranian UAVs and the proliferation of those UAVs throughout the region," Cooper told a conference at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Friday. "There has been a dramatic uptick in the UAD activity in the region: it is significantly different."

In response, the Fifth Fleet is deploying and developing the use of laser, or directed energy weapons on its warships in the region, Cooper said, adding that he was not going to reveal any details of the work.

Starting in September of 2021, the Fifth Fleet had activated Task Force 59 as its unmanned vehicles and intelligence task force task force in the region operated out of Bahrain and Jordan and the operation had already "exceeded our every expectation" with unmanned sea vehicles launched out of the port of Akaba at the southwestern tip of Jordan capable of functioning for up to 33 days at a time, Cooper added.